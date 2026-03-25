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German Chancellor Urges End to Iran War for Energy Price Relief

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasizes that ending the war in Iran is crucial to stabilizing energy prices. While Germany explores measures to mitigate the impact, Merz dismisses the possibility of fully compensating through public finances. Germany seeks a diplomatic resolution with European partners to address the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:31 IST
German Chancellor Urges End to Iran War for Energy Price Relief
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Wednesday that public finances cannot compensate for the spike in energy prices caused by the conflict in Iran.

During parliamentary discussions, Merz suggested that the most effective way to manage prices is to end the war.

Germany, collaborating with European partners, aims to engage the U.S. and Israel in diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, which has disrupted global energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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