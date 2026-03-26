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Drone Strikes Cripple Key Russian Oil Refinery

The Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery, a major Russian facility, ceased operations following drone attacks attributed to Ukraine. The assault exacerbates existing challenges to Russia's oil exportation, already compromised by shutdowns and transport disruptions. Over 20 drones were intercepted in the region. Crucial repairs are pending, affecting significant production volumes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:00 IST
Drone Strikes Cripple Key Russian Oil Refinery

The Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery, one of Russia's largest, has halted processing due to Ukrainian drone attacks that ignited fires, according to two industry sources. This closure intensifies Russia's oil supply struggles, with approximately 40% of its crude export capacity already disrupted by drone attacks, tanker seizures, and the Druzhba pipeline closure in Ukraine.

These sources reported that both primary and secondary units caught fire from repeated drone strikes. One source emphasized the uncertainty around the repair timeline for the damaged facilities. Importantly, these sources requested anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly. Russian oil company Surgutneftegaz, overseeing the refinery, has yet to comment.

Earlier reports from Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the northwestern Leningrad region, revealed more than 20 drones were downed nearby, affecting the industrial area of Kirishi. His updates on Telegram didn't specify the extent of damage. This facility processed 17.5 million metric tons of oil in 2024, portraying its significance to Russia's refining capabilities.

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