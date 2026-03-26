Andhra Pradesh Sets Sights on PNG Revolution Amid Energy Security Assurances

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar reassured the public that there is no shortage of cooking gas, petrol, or diesel, emphasizing that the state has sufficient stocks to meet current demand.

The state government is setting an ambitious target to connect over one lakh households to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) within the next month, promising 24-hour approvals to ward off misinformation-induced panic. Additionally, hotels, apartments, and industrial units are encouraged to adopt PNG with possible central government incentives.

Highlighting current measures, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to fast-track PNG accessibility statewide. Furthermore, the state plans to extend the benefits of the 'Deepam 2' scheme, which includes three free gas cylinders annually, to PNG consumers via Direct Benefit Transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)