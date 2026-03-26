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Election Commission Seizes Rs 408 Crore in Illicit Inducements

The Election Commission reported seizures worth over Rs 408 crore, aimed at influencing voters across four states and a Union territory. The seized items include cash, liquor, and drugs. The commission utilized the Electronic Seizure Management System for tracking, alongside the cVigil app for citizen complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:12 IST
Election Commission Seizes Rs 408 Crore in Illicit Inducements
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In a significant crackdown on electoral malpractice, the Election Commission has seized illicit inducements worth over Rs 408 crore across four states and a Union territory in the past month. The seizures encompass cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and various freebies intended to sway voter preferences.

The commission activated the Electronic Seizure Management System on February 26, ahead of assembly elections and by-elections announced on March 15. This system, alongside the cVigil mobile application, has been instrumental in identifying and recording violations of the model code of conduct during elections.

The Election Commission emphasized the importance of enforcement without inconveniencing the public, setting up district grievance committees and a call center to address any complaints. Assembly elections are scheduled in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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