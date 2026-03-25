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Election Commission Cracks Down on Paramilitary Personnel Over Iftar Party Controversy

The Election Commission has disciplined seven paramilitary personnel in West Bengal for attending an unauthorized iftar party. Violations of election duty protocols led to action against them, with two placed under custody and five reassigned. The incident, linked to a local panchayat gathering, raised concerns about election neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:43 IST
Election Commission Cracks Down on Paramilitary Personnel Over Iftar Party Controversy
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The Election Commission of India has disciplined seven paramilitary personnel in West Bengal's Murshidabad district for allegedly violating election duty guidelines by attending an iftar party, according to a senior official.

Two of the individuals have been detained by the central forces, while the remaining five have been reassigned outside the state, following an incident that reportedly occurred during the Ramzan month in Nimtita, Murshidabad. This gathering was ostensibly hosted by a local panchayat leader's spouse, with images circulating on social media attracting the attention of the poll panel.

Claiming the event occurred within a BSF camp, the accused personnel denied the allegations. Nevertheless, a departmental inquiry led to disciplinary actions to ensure election duty neutrality, including restrictions against social engagements. The Election Commission has emphasized rigorous oversight of paramilitary activities during the ongoing election period, implementing GPS monitoring and body cameras to ensure free and fair elections, concluding on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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