Trump Admits U.S. Diverts Weapons Across Global Regions
President Donald Trump acknowledged the routine practice of redirecting U.S. weapons from one global region to another, during a White House Cabinet meeting. His comments came amid reports concerning potential redirection of weapons meant for Ukraine to the Middle East.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the United States often reallocates weapons designated for one region to another, addressing reports about a possible shift in weapons originally destined for Ukraine to the Middle East.
In a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump remarked, "We do that all the time."
He reiterated the strategic practice of reallocating resources: "Sometimes we take from one, and we use for another."
(With inputs from agencies.)
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