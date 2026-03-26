Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Fallout

The United States' attempt to broker peace in the ongoing conflict with Iran has been criticized as one-sided by Iranian officials. Despite the dismissive response, indirect negotiations mediated by Pakistan provide a slim chance for dialogue.

As the violence escalates, with continuing missile exchanges and civilian casualties, the humanitarian toll is immense. The conflict has led to a severe energy crisis, affecting global fuel supplies and economic stability.

Negotiations are further complicated by Iran's demands, including control over strategic regions and guarantees against military aggression. Meanwhile, indirect talks continue amid heightened skepticism about their potential success.

(With inputs from agencies.)