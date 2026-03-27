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Panera Bread Sued: Allegations of Misleading Meat Sourcing Claims

A nonprofit organization is suing Panera Bread, claiming the company misled consumers regarding the sourcing of its meat products. The lawsuit argues Panera abandoned previous commitments to humane and antibiotic-free sourcing, while still advertising these standards. The suit follows investigative reporting by Reuters on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:13 IST
Panera Bread Sued: Allegations of Misleading Meat Sourcing Claims
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Panera Bread faces a lawsuit filed by the Food Animal Concerns Trust, a nonprofit focused on food safety and animal welfare. Filed in a Washington D.C. court, the suit claims the fast casual dining chain has misled customers regarding its meat sourcing commitments.

The allegations stem from Reuters' 2024 reporting on internal Panera documents, revealing the company reduced ingredient standards to save $21 million ahead of a planned IPO. Despite marketing its products as antibiotic-free, Panera reportedly did not source chicken meeting these standards last year.

Panera's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Brooke Buchanan, emphasized their commitment to animal welfare, as stated on their website. The company, acquired by JAB Holdings in 2017, operates over 2,000 stores and remains private despite a 2023 IPO filing.

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