Panera Bread Sued: Allegations of Misleading Meat Sourcing Claims

Panera Bread faces a lawsuit filed by the Food Animal Concerns Trust, a nonprofit focused on food safety and animal welfare. Filed in a Washington D.C. court, the suit claims the fast casual dining chain has misled customers regarding its meat sourcing commitments.

The allegations stem from Reuters' 2024 reporting on internal Panera documents, revealing the company reduced ingredient standards to save $21 million ahead of a planned IPO. Despite marketing its products as antibiotic-free, Panera reportedly did not source chicken meeting these standards last year.

Panera's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Brooke Buchanan, emphasized their commitment to animal welfare, as stated on their website. The company, acquired by JAB Holdings in 2017, operates over 2,000 stores and remains private despite a 2023 IPO filing.