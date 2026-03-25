Jio Platforms' Record-Breaking IPO Set to Shine

Jio Platforms is on the verge of filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the upcoming days, a move set to trigger India's largest-ever IPO.

Informed sources indicate that the IPO will be structured as an offer for sale, with multiple existing foreign investors prepared to trim their stakes in Jio Platforms. Notably, past assessments by financial institutions such as Jefferies and JP Morgan have estimated the company's valuation to be between USD 136 billion and USD 180 billion.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) process could see the DRHP submission by the end of March, aiming for a stock market debut in the first half of 2026. Reliance Industries Limited's chairman, Mukesh Ambani, remains optimistic, emphasizing Jio's ambitious future plans and the IPO's potential to match global market value benchmarks.