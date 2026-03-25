Innovator of Global Food Safety Standards Wins World Food Prize

Huub Lelieveld, a Dutch scientist renowned for his role in enhancing global food safety standards, has received the prestigious World Food Prize. This award acknowledges his extensive contributions over the past six decades, which have dramatically curbed foodborne illnesses and reduced food waste worldwide.

Beginning his career at Unilever, Lelieveld was confronted with industry practices he found illogical. Food production methods at the time relied on heavy preservatives, compromising the nutritional value and taste of processed foods. Determined to change this, he developed more hygienic production processes that enhanced efficiency and diminished chemical dependency.

Lelieveld furthered his mission by establishing the Global Harmonization Initiative in 2004, promoting international consensus on food safety and trade regulations. His work has not only benefited millions of consumers globally but also aligned with his belief that safe food access is a universal right.

(With inputs from agencies.)