Left Menu

Australia's Health Revolution: A 20% Tax on Unhealthy Foods

New research suggests a 20% tax on unhealthy foods in Australia could prevent 212,000 premature deaths and save AUD 14.9 billion in healthcare costs. If revenues subsidize fruits and vegetables, the benefits could be greater. This policy aims to reduce obesity and diet-related diseases, particularly for low-income Australians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:37 IST
Australia's Health Revolution: A 20% Tax on Unhealthy Foods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a fresh attempt to combat Australia's rising obesity crisis, researchers suggest introducing a 20% tax on unhealthy foods. This measure could potentially save AUD 14.9 billion in healthcare costs and prevent 212,000 premature deaths, as per a study published in The Lancet Public Health.

The proposed tax would target sugary drinks, pastries, and processed meats, with revenue invested in subsidizing fruits and vegetables. The initiative, modelled by researchers, predicts a significant decline in diet-related illnesses like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Support for this initiative is strong, with over half of Australians backing a tax, particularly if the proceeds help make healthier options more accessible. The policy seeks to mirror the success of past public health campaigns, such as the reduction in smoking through taxation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026