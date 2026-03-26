Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Governance Amid LPG Crisis

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a vehement attack on the BJP government at the Centre, criticizing its handling of the LPG cylinder supply and lack of adequate production planning. He cautioned that rising costs are forcing people to revert to traditional cooking methods due to BJP's unpreparedness.

Yadav, highlighting BJP's governance failures, emphasized the acute challenges of inflation and unemployment, suggesting these issues stem from the ruling party's reliance on propaganda and event-focused politics. He mentioned personal measures, like using earthen stoves, as necessary for mitigating LPG supply disruptions.

Furthermore, Yadav urged thorough investigations into recent MoUs by the state, questioning the financial robustness of involved companies. Reflecting on missed opportunities in diplomatic arenas, he blamed flawed policies and noted environmental negligence has led to increased human-animal conflicts and river pollution.