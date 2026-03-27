Lydia Ko Thrills with Record-Breaking LPGA Performance

Lydia Ko dazzled at the Ford Championship, delivering a career-best 12-under 60 in her opening round. After starting with an impressive four birdies, Ko continued her momentum, concluding with two additional birdies in a remarkable display of skill.

Defending champion Hyo Joo Kim was not far behind, posting a 61 and marking a historic day where two players scored double digits under par, a feat unseen since 2003. Ko's performance was fueled by a strategic change to her putter, which she admitted had been a crucial decision.

In sweltering conditions reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit, other players also showcased their talents, with Nelly Korda finishing three shots behind Ko with a 63, and Frida Kinhult scoring a 64. Despite intense competition, Ko's round stood out, exemplifying her impressive adaptability and perseverance.