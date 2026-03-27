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Lydia Ko Thrills with Record-Breaking LPGA Performance

Lydia Ko ignited the Ford Championship with a sensational 12-under 60, marking her best LPGA Tour round to date. Starting strong with four birdies, Ko maintained momentum, while Hyo Joo Kim closely followed with a 61. The day underscored Ko's adaptability and strategic putter change, highlighting impressive athletic achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phoenix | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:12 IST
Lydia Ko Thrills with Record-Breaking LPGA Performance
  • Country:
  • United States

Lydia Ko dazzled at the Ford Championship, delivering a career-best 12-under 60 in her opening round. After starting with an impressive four birdies, Ko continued her momentum, concluding with two additional birdies in a remarkable display of skill.

Defending champion Hyo Joo Kim was not far behind, posting a 61 and marking a historic day where two players scored double digits under par, a feat unseen since 2003. Ko's performance was fueled by a strategic change to her putter, which she admitted had been a crucial decision.

In sweltering conditions reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit, other players also showcased their talents, with Nelly Korda finishing three shots behind Ko with a 63, and Frida Kinhult scoring a 64. Despite intense competition, Ko's round stood out, exemplifying her impressive adaptability and perseverance.

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