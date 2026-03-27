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France's Fiscal Health: Deficit Shows Surprising Improvement

France reduced its public deficit more than anticipated in 2025, thanks to stronger economic growth and tax hikes. The fiscal shortfall dropped to 5.1% from 5.8% in 2024. The government aims to cut the deficit further, aligning with the EU's 3% target by 2029 despite uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:48 IST
France's Fiscal Health: Deficit Shows Surprising Improvement
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France has managed to reduce its public sector budget deficit more than expected, according to official data released on Friday. The country's fiscal shortfall for 2025 stood at 5.1% of economic output, down from 5.8% in the previous year, outperforming the government's estimate of 5.4%.

This reduction was credited to stronger economic growth and tax hikes, with public sector revenue growth accelerating from 3.2% to 3.9% and expenditures rising at a slower pace. Finance Minister David Amiel expressed optimism about further reducing the deficit in 2026, despite global uncertainties.

Plans are underway to cut the deficit to 5.0% this year, with the aim of aligning with the European Union's ceiling of 3% by 2029. Meanwhile, France's public debt was reported at 115.6% of GDP in 2025, slightly below the government's expectations.

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