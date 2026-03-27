Nagaland Assembly Passes Progressive 2026-27 Budget

The Nagaland Assembly has successfully passed the 2026-27 state budget, authorizing over Rs 22,127 crore in expenditures from the state's consolidated fund. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also manages the Finance portfolio, the budget aims to cover government expenses until March 31, 2027.

Significant allocations are directed towards revenue expenditure, with Rs 17,972.70 crore set aside. Meanwhile, capital expenditure is projected at Rs 4,154.63 crore. Key areas receiving notable investment include pensions, civil police, and school education. Despite the budget's ambitious allocations, government officials, including Chief Minister Rio, have expressed concern regarding financial constraints and the absence of revenue deficit grants.

Additional funds from the Centre are anticipated, with a minimum requirement of Rs 4,500 crore noted for the upcoming year. The assembly also addressed past expenditures through supplementary appropriation bills, covering excess costs from previous years. Concluding the budget session, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer highlighted the session's success and the state's journey towards development, aligning with India's growth objectives for 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)