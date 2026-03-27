Crying for Hope: Somalia's Children on the Brink

The sound of a crying child is a sign of hope in the Ladan displacement camp in southern Somalia, as the most malnourished are often too weak to even cry. Mothers in Dollow's camp focus solely on survival, fleeing drought-stricken regions with little more than their children in tow.

Aid efforts face mounting challenges as the elusive Iran war disrupts supply chains, complicating deliveries of essential UNICEF supplies. Transport costs have surged, and rerouting coupled with backlogs exacerbate delays. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell describes the war's impact as a "shock to the system," affecting their ability to deliver lifesaving goods.

The humanitarian crisis intensifies as U.S. funding cuts lead to the closure of numerous health and nutrition facilities, leaving communities without support. In Mogadishu, dire warnings echo as government data highlights that nearly a third of the population faces severe hunger. More closures could worsen the situation for vulnerable families in Ladan, where hunger looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)