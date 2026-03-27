Andhra Pradesh CM Praises Government's Excise Duty Cut
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the central government's reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel as a crucial, people-oriented action. He emphasized that this decision, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, will protect the public from fluctuating global oil prices amid international crises, prioritizing public welfare.
- Country:
- India
The central government's decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel received commendations from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, emphasizing its protective nature for citizens against global price volatility.
In a significant move, the government cut the excise duty by Rs 10 per litre, preventing an impending retail price hike caused by escalating global oil prices. Naidu remarked on social media platform 'X' that the decision reflects strong, people-centric governance amidst international uncertainties.
Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during these challenging times, while noting that other countries are raising fuel costs. The Union Government's step underscores its commitment to public welfare and sensitivity in governance, offering much-needed relief amid a global fuel crisis driven by the West Asia situation.
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