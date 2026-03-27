Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Praises Government's Excise Duty Cut

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the central government's reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel as a crucial, people-oriented action. He emphasized that this decision, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, will protect the public from fluctuating global oil prices amid international crises, prioritizing public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Praises Government's Excise Duty Cut
  • Country:
  • India

The central government's decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel received commendations from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, emphasizing its protective nature for citizens against global price volatility.

In a significant move, the government cut the excise duty by Rs 10 per litre, preventing an impending retail price hike caused by escalating global oil prices. Naidu remarked on social media platform 'X' that the decision reflects strong, people-centric governance amidst international uncertainties.

Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during these challenging times, while noting that other countries are raising fuel costs. The Union Government's step underscores its commitment to public welfare and sensitivity in governance, offering much-needed relief amid a global fuel crisis driven by the West Asia situation.

TRENDING

1
Admiral's Endorsement: U.S. Nuclear Arsenal's Safety Confirmed

Admiral's Endorsement: U.S. Nuclear Arsenal's Safety Confirmed

 Global
2
Global Perspectives on Assisted Dying: A Legal Patchwork

Global Perspectives on Assisted Dying: A Legal Patchwork

 Global
3
Trinamool Congress Challenges Silence on Chief Election Commissioner Motion

Trinamool Congress Challenges Silence on Chief Election Commissioner Motion

 India
4

RBI Mandates Global Identifiers for Financial Transparency

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026