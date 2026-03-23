India-Israel Visits: Clarifications and Strategic Partnerships

The Indian government recently clarified to Parliament that no visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India was planned or cancelled. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted that high-level diplomatic visits are organized considering national interests and security measures.

The clarification comes as part of a written response to a Lok Sabha query by TMC MP Mala Roy regarding perceived changes in diplomatic schedules. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that recent concerns had no basis, noting that visit plans are mapped out well in advance.

This exchange of information comes against the backdrop of ongoing West Asia conflicts, with notable engagements such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Israel in February 2026. Modi's visit focused on strengthening collaborations in technology, cybersecurity, and defense sectors, among others, aiming to solidify the bilateral ties into a 'Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation & Prosperity.'

(With inputs from agencies.)