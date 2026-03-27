Andhra Pradesh's Bold Steps Towards Energy Reform with 'PM Surya Ghar'

In a decisive move to advance Andhra Pradesh's energy initiatives, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has mandated officials to fast-track the implementation of the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' and the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) across the state.

During a teleconference with power distribution companies' CMDs and senior officials, the minister reviewed progress, urging a swift approach to ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe. The 'PM Surya Ghar' scheme, targeting electrification of one crore households, offers up to 300 units of free electricity monthly, with SC/ST households prioritized.

Kumar set a goal for 2,000 solar connections per constituency, highlighting the government's support for farmers with uninterrupted power supply. He reaffirmed the NDA administration's commitment to covering electricity costs, intending to ease the public's financial burden and enhance the reputation of the ministry through effective implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)