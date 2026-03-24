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Haryana Cracks Down on Cooking Gas Black Marketing

The Haryana government has intensified its efforts to curb black marketing of cooking gas cylinders. Eight FIRs have been filed, and 825 LPG cylinders seized. Authorities assure citizens there's no LPG shortage, maintaining a zero-tolerance stance against illegal activities. The supply of LPG across Haryana remains normal and sufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:20 IST
Haryana Cracks Down on Cooking Gas Black Marketing
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The Haryana government is actively cracking down on the black marketing of cooking gas cylinders, having registered eight FIRs and seized 825 LPG cylinders so far, officials announced on Tuesday.

Assurances have been given by Rajesh Nagar, Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, that no shortage of domestic LPG exists, and the state is addressing any supply irregularities as they arise. Nagar reaffirmed the government's stringent approach to tackling black marketing and the illegal use of LPG cylinders.

The minister highlighted the normal supply status of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG across the state, cautioning against false rumors. Key oil companies like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL have confirmed maintaining ample stock levels, further ensuring the smooth supply chain operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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