Haryana Cracks Down on Cooking Gas Black Marketing

The Haryana government is actively cracking down on the black marketing of cooking gas cylinders, having registered eight FIRs and seized 825 LPG cylinders so far, officials announced on Tuesday.

Assurances have been given by Rajesh Nagar, Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, that no shortage of domestic LPG exists, and the state is addressing any supply irregularities as they arise. Nagar reaffirmed the government's stringent approach to tackling black marketing and the illegal use of LPG cylinders.

The minister highlighted the normal supply status of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG across the state, cautioning against false rumors. Key oil companies like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL have confirmed maintaining ample stock levels, further ensuring the smooth supply chain operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)