Crackdown on LPG Black Marketing: Haryana's Zero-Tolerance Stance

In a firm crackdown on illegal activities, the Haryana government is taking decisive action against those involved in black marketing LPG cylinders. Officials confirmed that, as part of the operation, eight FIRs have been registered, resulting in the seizure of 825 cylinders across various regions.

Rajesh Nagar, the Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, reassured citizens that the domestic supply of LPG is stable, urging people not to panic or spread misinformation. Nagar underscored the state's zero-tolerance policy towards the unlawful distribution and misuse of cylinders.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to maintain an unhampered supply of necessary fuels, with major oil companies holding substantial stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG. The minister's statement aims to instill confidence among the public while signaling strict repercussions for offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)