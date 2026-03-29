Kerala's UDF Gears Up for Elections with 100-Plus Seat Goal

As the assembly elections approach in Kerala, VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition, expressed confidence in the United Democratic Front's (UDF) success, targeting over 100 seats. Satheesan cited previous by-election victories and criticized the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) policies and campaign strategies.

Satheesan stated that despite aggressive campaigns by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF, the UDF had consistently secured significant wins. He highlighted failures in the LDF's governance, especially in economic management and public services, predicting that anti-incumbency sentiments will enhance UDF's prospects.

In response, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the UDF of misleading the public about alliances while asserting the LDF's commitment to public welfare. The upcoming elections, set for April 9, will gauge the political climate as parties vie for control, with results due on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)