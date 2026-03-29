Kerala's UDF Gears Up for Elections with 100-Plus Seat Goal
Kerala Assembly's Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan, predicts a strong victory for the United Democratic Front (UDF) in forthcoming assembly elections, aiming for over 100 seats. Satheesan highlights past successes and criticisms of the ruling Left Democratic Front, promising a 'new era' for the state with fresh initiatives.
- Country:
- India
As the assembly elections approach in Kerala, VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition, expressed confidence in the United Democratic Front's (UDF) success, targeting over 100 seats. Satheesan cited previous by-election victories and criticized the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) policies and campaign strategies.
Satheesan stated that despite aggressive campaigns by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF, the UDF had consistently secured significant wins. He highlighted failures in the LDF's governance, especially in economic management and public services, predicting that anti-incumbency sentiments will enhance UDF's prospects.
In response, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the UDF of misleading the public about alliances while asserting the LDF's commitment to public welfare. The upcoming elections, set for April 9, will gauge the political climate as parties vie for control, with results due on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIADMK Unveils Third Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
MDMK Announces Key Candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Congress Gears Up for West Bengal Assembly Elections
Assam Assembly Elections: Diversity Lacking in Candidature
ECI's Crackdown: Over Rs 400 Crore Seized During Assembly Elections