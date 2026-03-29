India's Solar Revolution: Transforming Lives with PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spotlighted the transformative impact of the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'. According to Modi, the scheme, aimed at supplying solar power to one crore households by March 2027, is turning into a nationwide success story.

In his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister shared anecdotes demonstrating the initiative's reach. He detailed the story of Payal Munjpara from Gujarat, who harnessed the benefits of solar technology. Similarly, Arun Kumar of Meerut has become a local energy provider, saving on costs and sharing his excess electricity.

Modi also highlighted a success in Jaipur, where a farmer transitioned from diesel pumps to solar, saving money. The Northeast is witnessing changes too, with Tripura villages lighting up homes via solar mini-grids. Modi urged citizens to join the solar energy revolution sweeping the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)