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PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Transforming India with Solar Power

Prime Minister Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address, emphasized the far-reaching impact of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched two years ago. Highlighting success stories from across India, the scheme aims to make solar energy more accessible, reduce bills, and foster environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:10 IST
PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Transforming India with Solar Power
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent Mann Ki Baat broadcast, underscored the nationwide impact of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, initiated two years prior. He proudly shared how the scheme has proliferated the use of solar panels across cities large and small, transforming domestic energy landscapes.

Highlighting personal triumphs, Modi cited Payal Munjpara from Gujarat as a burgeoning solar entrepreneur after completing a solar PV technician course. Arun Kumar from Meerut was also spotlighted for selling surplus solar-generated electricity, while Murlidhar from Jaipur significantly reduced farming costs by transitioning to solar-powered pumps.

Furthermore, Modi emphasized the scheme's positive influence in the North East, notably among Tripura's Reang tribe, improving access to education and technology through better electricity availability. The PM Surya Ghar Yojana, offering up to 40% subsidy, aspires to install solar panels in a crore homes, supporting India's Green Energy Mission and creating jobs.

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