Punjab Propels Progress: Minister's Development Drive Spurs Key Projects

Punjab's Industries Minister, Sanjeev Arora, spearheaded a significant departmental review meeting on Friday, resulting in the greenlighting of vital development projects.

Key decisions included funding approval for infrastructure upgrades, with Rs 2 crore directed towards repairs in Jawahar Nagar and Haibowal, among others. Notable projects such as a new fire station at Lodhi Road and a ramp-equipped foot overbridge outside the bus stand were also sanctioned.

Arora reassured citizens regarding LPG supplies, emphasizing their sufficiency despite a minor shortfall in commercial supply. He warned against hoarding and ensured special provisions for weddings, with essential services like hospitals prioritized.