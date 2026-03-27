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Punjab Propels Progress: Minister's Development Drive Spurs Key Projects

Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora led a meeting approving vital development initiatives, including a fire station, infrastructure upgrades, and significant investments in localities and schools. He urged calm amid minor LPG shortages, ensuring priority for essential services and stern warnings against hoarding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:55 IST
Punjab Propels Progress: Minister's Development Drive Spurs Key Projects
Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Industries Minister, Sanjeev Arora, spearheaded a significant departmental review meeting on Friday, resulting in the greenlighting of vital development projects.

Key decisions included funding approval for infrastructure upgrades, with Rs 2 crore directed towards repairs in Jawahar Nagar and Haibowal, among others. Notable projects such as a new fire station at Lodhi Road and a ramp-equipped foot overbridge outside the bus stand were also sanctioned.

Arora reassured citizens regarding LPG supplies, emphasizing their sufficiency despite a minor shortfall in commercial supply. He warned against hoarding and ensured special provisions for weddings, with essential services like hospitals prioritized.

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