Punjab Propels Progress: Minister's Development Drive Spurs Key Projects
Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora led a meeting approving vital development initiatives, including a fire station, infrastructure upgrades, and significant investments in localities and schools. He urged calm amid minor LPG shortages, ensuring priority for essential services and stern warnings against hoarding.
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Punjab's Industries Minister, Sanjeev Arora, spearheaded a significant departmental review meeting on Friday, resulting in the greenlighting of vital development projects.
Key decisions included funding approval for infrastructure upgrades, with Rs 2 crore directed towards repairs in Jawahar Nagar and Haibowal, among others. Notable projects such as a new fire station at Lodhi Road and a ramp-equipped foot overbridge outside the bus stand were also sanctioned.
Arora reassured citizens regarding LPG supplies, emphasizing their sufficiency despite a minor shortfall in commercial supply. He warned against hoarding and ensured special provisions for weddings, with essential services like hospitals prioritized.
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