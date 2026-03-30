Rupee Tumbles to Historic Low Amid Global Turbulence

The rupee's value sharply declined, reaching a historic low due to persistent global pressures.

Monday saw the rupee tumble to an intra-day low of 95.22 against the US dollar, as factors such as rising oil costs and geopolitical tensions weighed heavily on the currency.

Despite initial positive movements following Reserve Bank action, the strong dollar and soaring crude oil prices erased earlier gains, spotlighting the challenges faced by the domestic currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)