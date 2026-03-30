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Rupee Tumbles to Historic Low Amid Global Turbulence

The rupee hit a historic intra-day low of 95.22 against the US dollar due to rising oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and a strong dollar. Despite initial gains driven by Reserve Bank interventions, the currency faced pressures from a firm dollar index and surging crude oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:14 IST
Rupee Tumbles to Historic Low Amid Global Turbulence
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The rupee's value sharply declined, reaching a historic low due to persistent global pressures.

Monday saw the rupee tumble to an intra-day low of 95.22 against the US dollar, as factors such as rising oil costs and geopolitical tensions weighed heavily on the currency.

Despite initial positive movements following Reserve Bank action, the strong dollar and soaring crude oil prices erased earlier gains, spotlighting the challenges faced by the domestic currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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