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Major Political Shift: AAP Strengthens as Key Leaders Defect

In a significant political shift, nearly three dozen leaders from major parties have joined the Aam Aadmi Party under Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's leadership. Notable defections include Congress Vice President Sahib Singh Chhajjalwaddi. Meanwhile, AAP readies for Kerala and Assam elections with top leaders as star campaigners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:34 IST
Major Political Shift: AAP Strengthens as Key Leaders Defect
Punjab Chief Minister with newly inducted leaders (Photo/AAp Pro). Image Credit: ANI
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In a notable political development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Special Duty Officer, Rajbir Ghuman, facilitated the mass defection of nearly three dozen prominent leaders, including sarpanches and senior members from the Indian National Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, and Bharatiya Janata Party, into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Among the defectors were Punjab Congress Vice President (SC Wing) Sahib Singh Chhajjalwaddi and District Women Congress President (Amritsar Rural) Sarabjit Kaur, as they expressed support for CM Mann's people-friendly policies. The induction was formalized by OSD Rajveer Singh Ghuman with Punjab Khadi Welfare Board Chairman Gagandeep Singh Ahuwalia present.

In parallel, AAP has announced its star campaigners—featuring luminaries like Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann—for the upcoming Kerala and Assam Assembly elections set for April 9. The campaign list, released on Sunday, includes influential figures like Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and MPs such as Harbhajan Singh, positioning AAP for a vigorous electoral outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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