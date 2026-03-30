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Ryan Williams' Anticipated Debut for India's National Team

The focus will be on Australian-born Ryan Williams as he debuts for India in their last AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong. Despite India's disappointing campaign, this match offers a chance to gain FIFA points. Williams renounced his Australian citizenship to join India, marking his historic entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:16 IST
Ryan Williams' Anticipated Debut for India's National Team
Ryan Williams
  • Country:
  • India

All eyes are on Australian-born winger Ryan Williams as India faces Hong Kong in the final match of their failed AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers campaign. This anticipated debut of the new No. 11 marks a significant chapter for the Indian national team.

Although both teams are out of contention for the 2027 tournament, India and Hong Kong aim to gain valuable FIFA ranking points. The match, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marks the long-awaited return of international football to a city that is a central hub for Indian football.

Despite a setback with entry issues over a security deposit, India hopes to end the campaign on a positive note. Ryan Williams' participation reflects a key moment, as his switch from Australia to represent India is historic. Known for his club performance, Lalengmawia Ralte, 'Apuia,' is another player to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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