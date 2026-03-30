Eurozone Bond Yields and Inflation: Navigating a High-Stakes Economic Landscape

Eurozone bond yields edged down on Monday but remained at multi-year highs amid investor concerns about the Iran conflict's impact on inflation and economic growth. Monday's data revealed inflation increases across several German states in March, indicating likely national inflation rate growth.

Tuesday will see flash eurozone inflation figures, with economists forecasting a rise to 2.7% in March, the highest in over two years. Felix Schmidt, a senior economist at Berenberg, expects a significant inflationary shock due to rising gas and energy prices.

Amid ongoing attacks from Iran and Israel, and U.S. assurances of communication with Iran, German 10-year bond yields dropped 1.5 basis points to 3.0832%. Italian 10-year bond yields fell 3.4 basis points to 4.0347%. As inflation expectations rise due to energy costs, markets have increased predictions for higher ECB interest rates, with traders anticipating about three rate hikes this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)