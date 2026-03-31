Himachal CM Mulls Reinstating Separate Entry Fee System Amid Protests

Amid mounting protests over the integration of toll taxes with FASTag, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu signaled the potential reinstatement of separate entry fee collections. Addressing the state assembly, Sukhu highlighted that the integrated system was initially introduced for convenience, but the government is now reconsidering its decision due to public discontent.

The Chief Minister stressed that no increases in entry fees have been sanctioned, countering allegations of a fee hike as misinformation. He emphasized that false narratives are being circulated, stirring public unrest and dissatisfaction.

In response to the inter-state implications of the fee structure, Sukhu mentioned attempts to reach out to Punjab's Chief Minister, albeit unsuccessfully. However, discussions have been held with Punjab Congress figures to address concerns. The situation remains tense, especially among transporters, and the government is reviewing measures to avoid any escalation of tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)