Antony Alleges Collaboration: Kerala's Political Undercurrents

Congress veteran A K Antony has alleged a covert understanding between Kerala's ruling CPI(M) and the BJP, aimed at preventing the UDF from returning to power. Speaking at a press conference, Antony pointed to indications of an 'undercurrent' between the two parties.

He highlighted the 'unusually warm reception' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received at Prime Minister Modi's office, claiming national leaders, including Modi, are keen to ensure the UDF's failure in the state elections. Antony predicts a decisive UDF victory, arguing that public sentiment has soured on the LDF government. He described Vijayan as an 'invisible Chief Minister,' claiming he is detached from the people.

Antony further criticized the BJP, stating their ideology doesn't suit Kerala's communal harmony. Confident of a 'historic victory,' Antony noted widespread support for governmental change, including from politically neutral citizens and Left sympathizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)