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Poultry Farm Drug Factory Busted in Madhya Pradesh

In Ratlam district, a clandestine mephedrone factory was exposed, masquerading as a poultry farm. Authorities arrested four individuals and confiscated 200 grams of the drug, valued at Rs 20 lakh. The operation was dismantled following a tip-off and led to further investigations into inter-state smuggling activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratlam | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:33 IST
Poultry Farm Drug Factory Busted in Madhya Pradesh
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A covert mephedrone manufacturing unit, disguised as a poultry farm, has been dismantled in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh. The police arrested four suspects and seized 200 grams of the narcotic valued at Rs 20 lakh, during a late-night raid based on confidential information.

The factory, hidden in Borkheda village, was found to contain chemicals and materials for producing the substance also known as 'MD' and 'Meow-Meow'. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar reported that the raid led to the arrest of Jamshed Khan, Raees Khan, Yusuf Khan, and Salim Khan.

Notably, Jamshed Khan is implicated in several illegal manufacturing and smuggling incidents across state borders. Investigations revealed chemical providers from Pratapgarh were involved in supply chains. The operation reportedly distributed three kilograms of mephedrone just before the raid, with ongoing efforts to locate additional suspects.

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