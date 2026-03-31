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Solar Surge Propels Renewables to New Heights

In 2025, renewable energy comprised nearly half of the global electricity capacity, led by record solar installations. The Middle Eastern conflict prompted some to advocate for fossil fuel investment, but those with higher renewable capacity remained less affected. Efforts to triple this capacity by 2030 continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:37 IST
Solar Surge Propels Renewables to New Heights
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According to exclusive data from the International Renewable Energy Agency, renewable power constituted nearly 50% of the world's electricity capacity in 2025, driven by an unprecedented rise in solar installations. The figures, disclosed to Reuters, highlight the resilience of nations with substantial renewable infrastructure amid the Middle Eastern oil market disruptions.

The conflict in the Middle East underscored the volatility of fossil fuel-based energy security, IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera explained. Global renewable power capacity reached 5,149 gigawatts at 2025's end, with solar projections growing by 511 GW, maintaining its lead as the dominant renewable resource.

Overall, renewables elevated their share in global electricity capacity to 49.4%, up from the previous year's 46.3%. At the COP28 summit in Dubai, over 100 nations committed to tripling renewable capacity by 2030, with 2025's growth leaving the sector closer to this ambitious target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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