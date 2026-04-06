Explosive Attack on BJP Worker's Residence Amid Kerala Election Tensions

The residence of a BJP worker in Kerala's Kannur district was the target of an explosive attack, police confirmed on Monday. The attack on the home of Majisha Pathayakunnu came amid rising political tensions as the state prepares for its upcoming Assembly elections.

According to officials, the incident occurred at around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, when two unidentified persons approached Pathayakunnu's house, verbally abused her, and subsequently threw an explosive that detonated with a loud noise. The police have filed an FIR based on her complaint and are actively working to identify the attackers.

Forensic experts are currently analyzing the explosive to determine its nature, whether it was a firecracker or a more destructive country-made bomb. The incident underscores the tense environment ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections in Kerala, with the current Assembly term concluding on May 23.