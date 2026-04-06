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Political Tensions Escalate in Ambalapuzha Constituency Amidst Controversial Allegations

The political clash between G Sudhakaran and the CPI(M) has intensified as Sudhakaran accuses left leader C S Sujatha of selectively canvassing Nair households during her campaign in Ambalapuzha. Sujatha, a prominent CPI(M) leader, and the district's party secretary strongly deny these claims, calling them baseless and electorally motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:13 IST
Political Tensions Escalate in Ambalapuzha Constituency Amidst Controversial Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The political standoff in the Ambalapuzha constituency is heating up, with former CPI(M) veteran G Sudhakaran making serious allegations against left leader C S Sujatha. Sudhakaran, now contesting independently with UDF support, has accused Sujatha of deliberately visiting only Nair households in her campaign efforts.

Addressing a public gathering in Punnapra, Sudhakaran expressed doubt over CPI(M)'s candidate H Salam's chances of winning, asserting that Sujatha has compromised her political future by focusing her energies in Ambalapuzha. He further claimed that divisions are being stoked between Nair and Deevra communities.

In response, Sujatha and CPI(M) district secretary R Nazar have dismissed Sudhakaran's accusations as unfounded and politically driven. Sujatha highlighted her long-standing relationship with the constituency, while Nazar accused Sudhakaran of making contradictory claims regarding past incidents involving his brother's death, ostensibly to sway voter sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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