India's Strategic Move to Secure Urea Amid Global Tensions
India, a significant urea importer, plans to import 2.5 million metric tons to bolster domestic supplies impacted by geopolitical tensions. Indian Potash Ltd is set to import 1.5 million tons through the west coast, with the rest via the east. This move supports essential crop planting amid monsoon arrival.
- Country:
- India
India is set to reinforce its domestic urea supplies by importing 2.5 million metric tons amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Indian Potash Ltd, a state-controlled agency, has opened a tender for the import of 1.5 million tons via India's west coast.
According to their official document, the remaining 1 million tons will be brought in through the east coast. The shipments are scheduled to exit the load port by June 14, with bids for the tender ending by April 15.
India's reliance on global tenders is crucial, especially with the planting season for rice, corn, and soybeans commencing in June. The Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia and Oman, plays a pivotal role in supplying India with fertilizers such as DAP and urea.
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