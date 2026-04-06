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Uttarakhand Welcomes New Kendriya Vidyalaya to Boost Regional Education

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the Central Government for approving a new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madannegi, Tehri Garhwal. Scheduled to open in 2026, the school will initially offer classes for grades 1-5, enhancing local education. CM Dhami also discussed law enforcement and cultural projects in Dehradun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:47 IST
Uttarakhand Welcomes New Kendriya Vidyalaya to Boost Regional Education
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his appreciation to the Central Government following the approval for a new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madannegi, Tehri Garhwal. The school, set to commence operations in the 2026-27 academic year, aims to provide quality education and boost local education infrastructure, as per an official press release.

The new Kendriya Vidyalaya will initially cater to classes 1 to 5, with one section per class. The school is part of a broader initiative by the Government of India to establish 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide. Enrollment will commence within a month after all formalities are completed.

In related developments, CM Dhami addressed police trainees in Dehradun, emphasizing enhanced law enforcement and disaster management. He also inaugurated renovation works at Jugmandar Hall, invested in cultural heritage preservation, laid a foundation for a canal project, and announced park development initiatives in Kedarpuram.

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