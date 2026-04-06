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Revolutionizing Energy: A Young Entrepreneur's Biogas Breakthrough

Adi Upendra Tiwari, a young entrepreneur from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, has developed a biogas model producing 2.4 tonnes of compressed biogas daily. Utilizing cow dung, sugarcane press mud, and crop residue, the plant aims to address energy needs and plans future expansion to 12 tonnes daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:03 IST
Revolutionizing Energy: A Young Entrepreneur's Biogas Breakthrough

In a groundbreaking development amidst global energy shortages, Adi Upendra Tiwari, a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, has devised an innovative biogas model. The unit, located near Bhailamau village, generates approximately 2.4 tonnes of compressed biogas (CBG) daily.

Tiwari, an MBA graduate from the University of Liverpool, UK, established this plant in 2024 targeting India's increasing energy demands. The facility utilizes cow dung, sugarcane press mud, and crop residue to produce gas that could serve as an alternative to conventional CNG and fulfill household energy needs in the form of PNG.

The local Deputy Commissioner of Industries, Harsh Pratap Singh, commended this initiative as a positive step towards sustainable energy solutions. Looking ahead, Tiwari plans to expand the plant's capacity to 12 tonnes daily, further solidifying his commitment to green energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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