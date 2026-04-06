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Close Call at Bushehr: Near Miss for Iran's Nuclear Facility

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that military strikes occurred near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, yet the facility remained undamaged. The confirmation was based on new satellite imagery and site knowledge. A strike landed only 75 meters from the plant's perimeter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:47 IST
Close Call at Bushehr: Near Miss for Iran's Nuclear Facility
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The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) revealed on Monday that military strikes occurred near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, though fortunately, the facility itself sustained no damage.

This conclusion is drawn from the agency's independent analysis of new satellite images and comprehensive site expertise. Notably, one strike was alarmingly close, striking a location just 75 meters from the plant's boundary.

Previously, the IAEA reported receiving information from Iran regarding a projectile's impact near the Bushehr plant's premises last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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