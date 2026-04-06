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India Reaches Record High in Wind Energy Capacity

In 2025–26, India achieved a record wind energy capacity addition of 6.05 GW, surpassing previous milestones and bringing the total installed capacity to over 56 GW. This growth is attributed to improved policies, competitive tariffs, and strong project implementation across key states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:34 IST
India Reaches Record High in Wind Energy Capacity
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India has set a new benchmark in renewable energy by achieving its highest-ever annual wind energy capacity addition of 6.05 gigawatts (GW) in the financial year 2025–26, as announced by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. This significant addition pushes the total installed wind power capacity beyond 56 GW, marking a notable leap from the previous record of 5.5 GW set in FY 2016-17.

This milestone is attributed to improved policy clarity, robust transmission infrastructure, competitive tariff discovery, and a solid project pipeline. Major contributors to this growth include Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, states that have been at the forefront of renewable energy initiatives, particularly wind-solar hybrid projects.

Several government-led initiatives have supported this surge, such as concessional customs duties, the waiver of Inter-State Transmission System charges, competitive bidding, and technical assistance from the National Institute of Wind Energy. This achievement significantly bolsters India's renewable energy portfolio, moving the nation closer to its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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