Karnataka's Political Chessboard: Siddaramaiah's Future Revealed

In Karnataka's political landscape, Home Minister G Parameshwara has reiterated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will remain in his position for the complete five-year term, barring any directives from the Congress high command. His statements dismissed ongoing speculation about a potential leadership reshuffle within the state's ruling party.

The conjecture surrounding the chief minister's position emerges from an alleged power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the government's formation in 2023. However, Parameshwara insisted that any decision concerning leadership change would be made by the Congress high command.

Despite rumors, Parameshwara clarified that pending by-poll outcomes in Bagalkote and Davanagere South would not influence Siddaramaiah's status. The minister's reaffirmation intends to quash uncertainty as the political environment brims with speculation about potential 'power wrestling' for Karnataka's top position.

(With inputs from agencies.)