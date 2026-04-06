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Sukhbir Singh Badal Rallies for Farmer Aid Amidst Hailstorm Crisis

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal called on party leaders to support farmers affected by hailstorms in Punjab. He criticized the AAP government for neglecting farmers, promised crop insurance under the next SAD administration, and urged immediate compensation for damaged wheat crops, highlighting the previous SAD government's achievements in power surplus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muktsar | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:57 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal Rallies for Farmer Aid Amidst Hailstorm Crisis
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has urged party leaders to support farmers whose wheat crops were devastated by recent hailstorms in Punjab. Addressing a large crowd, Badal highlighted the need for immediate assistance, drawing parallels to SAD's previous efforts during last year's floods.

Badal criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to aid affected farmers and demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann fulfill his election promise of compensating farmers with Rs 50,000 per acre. He emphasized that the welfare of farmers would be prioritized if SAD returns to power, with plans to introduce crop insurance facilities.

In his address, Badal also accused the current and previous state governments of not establishing new power plants, commending the former SAD administration for achieving power surplus. He condemned political conspiracies against his family, reaffirming his commitment to Punjab's welfare and the safeguarding of its interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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