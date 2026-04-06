Sukhbir Singh Badal Rallies for Farmer Aid Amidst Hailstorm Crisis

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has urged party leaders to support farmers whose wheat crops were devastated by recent hailstorms in Punjab. Addressing a large crowd, Badal highlighted the need for immediate assistance, drawing parallels to SAD's previous efforts during last year's floods.

Badal criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to aid affected farmers and demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann fulfill his election promise of compensating farmers with Rs 50,000 per acre. He emphasized that the welfare of farmers would be prioritized if SAD returns to power, with plans to introduce crop insurance facilities.

In his address, Badal also accused the current and previous state governments of not establishing new power plants, commending the former SAD administration for achieving power surplus. He condemned political conspiracies against his family, reaffirming his commitment to Punjab's welfare and the safeguarding of its interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)