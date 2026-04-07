India's Nuclear Milestone: Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor Goes Critical
The indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality, marking a significant milestone in India's civil nuclear journey. With over thirty years of effort, it is a testament to the dedication of India's nuclear scientists. Political figures highlight the achievement's historical continuity.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking development for India's nuclear energy sector, the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has now reached criticality, achieving a milestone moment for the nation's nuclear program.
This advancement is the result of more than three decades of persistent and disciplined effort by India's nuclear scientists. The foundations were laid by historical figures, including the Bhabha-Nehru duo, with significant contributions from numerous other distinguished scientists and technologists.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh both emphasized the criticality's importance. Modi hailed it as a proud moment for India's civil nuclear journey, while Ramesh underscored the achievement's historical continuity, stressing the importance of acknowledging past efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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