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Faith vs. Law: The Sabarimala Dilemma

Shashi Tharoor emphasizes the need to respect faith while interpreting laws related to the Sabarimala Temple women's entry issue. He highlights the importance of considering societal beliefs alongside constitutional mandates and acknowledges the Kerala government's shift to respect traditional practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:48 IST
Faith vs. Law: The Sabarimala Dilemma
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Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday called for those interpreting the law to take into account the faith of the people, particularly in the Sabarimala women's entry issue. Tharoor, speaking to the media, stressed the importance of societal beliefs alongside constitutional provisions.

Tharoor noted that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala has learned from past missteps, acknowledging that traditional practices at the Sabarimala Temple should be respected. He emphasized that while the Constitution and the courts are paramount, they serve a society deeply rooted in faith.

The Congress Working Committee member reiterated that legal interpretations should respect faith, especially considering the 2018 Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of menstruating age to enter the temple. Tharoor welcomed the state government's revised stance and called for gradual changes respecting traditional beliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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