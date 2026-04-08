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Turkey Supports Ceasefire in Iran Conflict

Turkey has voiced its support for the ceasefire in the ongoing Iran conflict and will back upcoming negotiations in Islamabad. The Turkish foreign ministry emphasized the importance of implementing the ceasefire thoroughly and urged all involved parties to comply with the agreed terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:44 IST
Turkey Supports Ceasefire in Iran Conflict
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Turkey has expressed its backing for the recently announced ceasefire in the Iran conflict and declared its intent to support negotiations that are scheduled to occur in Islamabad.

The announcement came from the Turkish foreign ministry on Wednesday, highlighting Turkey's role in promoting peace negotiations.

The ministry also underscored the necessity for the ceasefire to be strictly observed on the ground, urging all parties involved to adhere to the terms of the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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