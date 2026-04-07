India's Nuclear Milestone: PFBR Reaches Criticality

India's nuclear ambitions have reached a significant milestone as the country's first indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu reached criticality on Monday. Experts are lauding this development as a pivotal moment in India's pursuit of nuclear self-reliance, initially outlined by Dr. Homi Bhabha in the 1950s.

The attainment of criticality means the reactor's nuclear reaction has become self-sustaining, translating into electricity generation progress. The PFBR is a cornerstone of India's three-stage nuclear power programme, designed to harness the nation's vast thorium reserves and move towards energy independence.

Despite this achievement, debates continue over India's nuclear strategy, especially concerning the import of light water reactors (LWRs) that rely on foreign uranium. Critics urge the government to maintain focus on the original goal of self-reliant, indigenous nuclear energy solutions.