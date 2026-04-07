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TAFE Launches Revolutionary Farm Research Hub in Rajasthan

TAFE has established a research centre in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district to aid local farmers with hands-on training and live demos. Called TAFE JFarm Rajasthan, this facility aims to advance farm mechanization by providing practical knowledge and modern agricultural practices, thereby enhancing farmers' income and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:43 IST
TAFE Launches Revolutionary Farm Research Hub in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art research center in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan. This innovative hub, known as TAFE JFarm Rajasthan, is set to revolutionize agricultural practices in the region.

The center offers local farmers valuable practical learning experiences through live demonstrations, crop-specific solutions, and thorough training programs aimed at increasing their income. Moreover, it houses a customer experience center and a training center to facilitate this learning.

TAFE CEO Sandeep Sinha opened the center, highlighting its mission to advance farm mechanization across Rajasthan and northern India. TAFE Vice Chairman Lakshmi Venu emphasized its role in promoting sustainable agriculture and improving farm productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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