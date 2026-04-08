Ceasefire Spurs Market Surge as Oil Flows May Resume

Oil prices plummeted, bonds strengthened, and stocks surged on Wednesday as a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East relieved investors, anticipating the possible resumption of oil and gas flows through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed an agreement to pause military actions against Iran, with a long-term peace plan reportedly in progress. The financial markets have faced turbulence since the U.S. and Israel commenced attacks on Iran in February, prompting Tehran to effectively block the Strait of Hormuz, which facilitates the transit of a fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies.

With U.S. crude futures dropping 16.5% to $94 a barrel and the S&P 500 futures jumping over 2%, investors saw potential optimism in markets, with the dollar declining against other major currencies. The tentative ceasefire has given markets a much-anticipated respite from recent volatility.