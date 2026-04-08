HDFC Bank Stability: RBI Confirms No Governance Concerns

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), during its supervisory inspections, found no governance or conduct issues within HDFC Bank, according to Governor Sanjay Malhotra's statement on Wednesday. This announcement follows the unexpected resignation of HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty, which was accompanied by a decline in the bank's share value.

Malhotra clarified during the post-monetary policy press conference that the RBI reviewed meeting minutes and other records, concluding there were no material concerns regarding the bank's operations. The RBI's earlier press release on March 19 reiterated that HDFC Bank, identified as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank, maintains sound financial health and governance.

Further, Malhotra assured that India's overall banking system remains robust. He addressed questions on global influences and indicated that the current low-interest rates might persist. Additionally, he noted that recent measures to stabilize the rupee will not be permanent.

(With inputs from agencies.)