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Tragic Dispute: Son's Descent into Violence

In a tragic incident, Gaurav Kumar, a 28-year-old drug addict, allegedly killed his father, Bishan Ram, with an iron rod after a minor dispute in Puran village. The father was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Kumar has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:29 IST
Tragic Dispute: Son's Descent into Violence
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  • India

In a devastating turn of events, a minor dispute turned fatal as alleged drug addict Gaurav Kumar, 28, reportedly attacked his father with an iron rod in Puran village.

The victim, Bishan Ram, aged 50, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have since apprehended Kumar, signaling the end of a tragic episode that has left the community reeling from the unexpected violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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